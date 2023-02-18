Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Washington

Current Records: Oregon State 10-17; Washington 14-13

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon State Beavers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while Oregon State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Huskies escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Oregon Ducks by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Among those leading the charge for Washington was guard Keyon Menifield, who had 27 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon State ended up a good deal behind the Washington State Cougars when they played on Thursday, losing 80-62. Forward Tyler Bilodeau (18 points) was the top scorer for Oregon State.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Huskies are now 14-13 while the Beavers sit at 10-17. Washington is 7-6 after wins this season, and Oregon State is 5-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 9-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.