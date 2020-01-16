Washington vs. Oregon State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington vs. Oregon State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Washington
Current Records: Oregon State 12-4; Washington 11-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Washington Huskies are heading back home. They will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It was close but no cigar for the Huskies as they fell 61-58 to the California Golden Bears on Saturday. G Nahziah Carter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Oregon State didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday as they won 82-65. F Tres Tinkle and G Ethan Thompson were among the main playmakers for Oregon State as the former had 20 points and seven assists in addition to six boards and the latter had 18 points and eight assists. This makes it three games in a row in which Tinkle has had at least three steals.
Washington is now 11-6 while Oregon State sits at 12-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies enter the game with 45.80% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Beavers are even better: they rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives the Beavers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won four out of their last seven games against Oregon State.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Washington 81 vs. Oregon State 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Washington 79 vs. Oregon State 69
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oregon State 69 vs. Washington 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Washington 79 vs. Oregon State 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Oregon State 97 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - Washington 87 vs. Oregon State 61
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oregon State 82 vs. Washington 81
-
