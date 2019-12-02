Washington vs. South Dakota odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 2 from proven model

The No. 23 Washington Huskies will take on the South Dakota Coyotes at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is 5-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while South Dakota is 6-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. Washington has won three straight, holding opponents to under 60 points in two of those games. The Coyotes have dropped two of their past three games after opening the season on a five-game winning streak. The Huskies are favored by 13 points in the latest Washington vs. South Dakota odds, while the over-under is set at 140.5. Before entering any South Dakota vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Huskies took down San Diego 88-69 last week. No one put up better numbers for Washington than Isaiah Stewart. He had 25 points along with seven boards. Jaden McDaniels added 20 points. The Huskies bounced back from a 23-turnover outing against Montana with a season-low 10 vs. San Diego. They will now open a seven-game non-conference home stand.

Meanwhile, South Dakota fell 76-72 to Northern Arizona in its last outing. The Coyotes could not withstand a late onslaught, as Northern Arizona scored the final seven points of the game.

Stanley Umude finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for South Dakota. Cody Kelley and Ty Chisom each added 17 points.

