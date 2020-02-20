Washington vs. Stanford: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Stanford @ Washington

Current Records: Stanford 16-9; Washington 12-14

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Huskies and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Washington and four for Stanford.

Washington came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, falling 67-57. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of forward Jaden McDaniels, who did not have his best game; he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 15-point finish.

Meanwhile, Stanford came up short against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, falling 69-60. Stanford got a solid performance out of guard Bryce Wills, who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Washington is now 12-14 while Stanford sits at 16-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. As for the Cardinal, they come into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Washington and Stanford both have four wins in their last eight games.