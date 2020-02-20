Washington vs. Stanford: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington vs. Stanford basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford @ Washington
Current Records: Stanford 16-9; Washington 12-14
What to Know
The Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Huskies and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Washington and four for Stanford.
Washington came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, falling 67-57. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of forward Jaden McDaniels, who did not have his best game; he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 15-point finish.
Meanwhile, Stanford came up short against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, falling 69-60. Stanford got a solid performance out of guard Bryce Wills, who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Washington is now 12-14 while Stanford sits at 16-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. As for the Cardinal, they come into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington and Stanford both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 09, 2020 - Stanford 61 vs. Washington 55
- Mar 03, 2019 - Washington 62 vs. Stanford 61
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 80 vs. Stanford 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - Stanford 94 vs. Washington 78
- Jan 13, 2018 - Stanford 73 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Stanford 76 vs. Washington 69
- Mar 09, 2016 - Washington 91 vs. Stanford 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Washington 64 vs. Stanford 53
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Gonzaga vs. San Francisco matchup...
-
Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Ohio State vs. Iowa matchup 10,000...
-
NC State upsets Duke, jumps into tourney
Duke's seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt at NC State on Wednesday
-
Seton Hall beats Butler at the buzzer
A wild finish helped Seton Hall snap a two-game losing streak and stay atop the Big East
-
Top Picks: Underdogs rule the day
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Kim Mulkey fasted D1 coach to 600 wins
Kim Mulkey hit this mark in just 700 games
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium