Washington vs. Stanford odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven model

Pac-12 teams with NCAA Tournament aspirations meet up on Thursday evening when the Washington Huskies (11-4) travel to Maples Pavilion to take on the Stanford Cardinal (12-2) at 9 p.m. ET. Stanford has won five of six with its only loss coming to Kansas during that span. The Huskies are coming off a dominant 72-40 victory over USC that snapped a two-game losing streak. Stanford is favored by 2.5 points in the Washington vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under for total points is set at 131.5, both unchanged from the opening line.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Washington vs. Stanford 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that Stanford has surpassed oddsmakers' expectation all season, coming into this matchup 10-4 against the spread. They're also 7-3 ATS at home and 8-3 ATS when favored.

Forward Oscar da Silva has been the catalyst for the Cardinal, averaging 17 points and 5.6 assists. Tyrell Terry (15.3 ppg) has also been a big factor on the offensive end. But Stanford's best play has been on the defensive end as it is giving up just 58.3 points per game, good for seventh in the nation.

But the Cardinal isn't a lock to cover the Stanford vs. Washington spread. Washington's Isaiah Stewart is an NBA prospect who averages 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Huskies have been decent against the spread with an 8-7 ATS record, including a 3-2 ATS mark on the road. They're also strong on the defensive end, giving up a respectable 66.1 points per contest.

So who wins Stanford vs. Washington?