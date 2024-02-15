We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Washington Huskies will host the Stanford Cardinal. Washington is 13-11 overall and 9-4 at home, while Stanford is 12-11 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Cardinal have won the last two matchups, but the Huskies have been victorious in their last two home games against Stanford. The teams have similar against-the-spread records this season, as the Huskies are 13-11, while Stanford is 13-10.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. The Huskies are favored by 4 points in the latest Washington vs. Stanford odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 159 points.

Washington vs. Stanford spread: Washington -4

Washington vs. Stanford over/under: 159 points

Washington vs. Stanford money line: Washington: -190, Stanford: +157

What you need to know about Washington

The Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday, Washington proved too difficult a challenge. The Huskies came out on top against the Beavers by a score of 67-55. Washington can attribute much of its success to Keion Brooks Jr., who had 23 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 15 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The two seniors are the catalysts for the Huskies as Brooks leads the team in points (21.0) and rebounds (7.0), while Wheeler tops the squad in assists (6.0) and steals (1.2). They power a Washington offense which ranks third in Pac-12 play with 78.8 points per game. However, the Huskies are allowing nearly as much on the other end of the court, ranking last in conference play by giving up 78.6 points per game.

What you need to know about Stanford

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 10 more assists than your opponent, a fact Stanford proved on Saturday. It put a hurting on the USC Trojans at home to the tune of 99-68. Among those leading the charge was Maxime Raynaud, who had 25 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andrej Stojakovic, who scored 20 points to go along with six rebounds.

It was a breakout game for the freshman Stojakovic, who is the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic. The younger Stojakovic had averaged just 6.1 points over his previous 10 games before getting a career-high of 20 against USC. As a team, Stanford ranks sixth nationally with 39.4% from beyond the arc, and it's shooting even better versus conference foes, knocking down a blistering 43.3% of 3-pointers in Pac-12 play.

