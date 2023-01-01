Who's Playing
UCLA @ Washington
Current Records: UCLA 12-2; Washington 9-5
What to Know
The Washington Huskies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 UCLA Bruins and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2019. Washington and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. UCLA should still be riding high after a victory, while the Huskies will be looking to get back in the win column.
Washington's 2022 ended with an 80-67 loss against the USC Trojans on Friday. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 22 points along with seven boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, UCLA escaped with a win on Friday against the Washington State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 points) was the top scorer for UCLA.
Washington's defeat took them down to 9-5 while UCLA's win pulled them up to 12-2. We'll see if the Huskies can steal the Bruins' luck or if UCLA records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCLA have won ten out of their last 13 games against Washington.
- Feb 28, 2022 - UCLA 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - UCLA 76 vs. Washington 50
- Dec 05, 2021 - UCLA 2 vs. Washington 0
- Feb 13, 2021 - UCLA 64 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Washington 76
- Feb 15, 2020 - UCLA 67 vs. Washington 57
- Jan 02, 2020 - UCLA 66 vs. Washington 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - Washington 69 vs. UCLA 55
- Dec 31, 2017 - UCLA 74 vs. Washington 53
- Mar 01, 2017 - UCLA 98 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - UCLA 107 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Washington 86 vs. UCLA 84
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 96 vs. UCLA 93