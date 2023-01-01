Who's Playing

UCLA @ Washington

Current Records: UCLA 12-2; Washington 9-5

What to Know

The Washington Huskies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 UCLA Bruins and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2019. Washington and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. UCLA should still be riding high after a victory, while the Huskies will be looking to get back in the win column.

Washington's 2022 ended with an 80-67 loss against the USC Trojans on Friday. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 22 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, UCLA escaped with a win on Friday against the Washington State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 points) was the top scorer for UCLA.

Washington's defeat took them down to 9-5 while UCLA's win pulled them up to 12-2. We'll see if the Huskies can steal the Bruins' luck or if UCLA records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA have won ten out of their last 13 games against Washington.