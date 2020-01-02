Washington vs. UCLA: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UCLA @ Washington

Current Records: UCLA 7-6; Washington 10-3

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. UCLA will face off against Washington on the road at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It looks like the Bruins must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Saturday. They fell just short of the Cal State Fullerton Titans by a score of 77-74. UCLA got a solid performance out of G Tyger Campbell, who had 18 points and nine assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Speaking of close games: Washington was close but no cigar last week as they fell 75-71 to the Houston Cougars. F Isaiah Stewart put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points in addition to eight boards.

UCLA is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.99

Odds

The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Washington and UCLA both have three wins in their last six games.