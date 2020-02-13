Washington vs. USC odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Washington and USC.
The Washington Huskies and the Southern California Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Galen Center. USC is 17-7 overall and 9-2 at home, while Washington is 12-12 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Huskies are on a six-game losing streak. USC has lost three in a row. They are in last place in the Pac-12. The Trojans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Southern California vs. Washington odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Washington vs. USC picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington vs. Southern Cal:
- Southern California vs. Washington spread: USC -2.5
- Southern California vs. Washington over-under: 139.5 points
- Southern California vs. Washington money line: USC -143, Washington 141
What you need to know about USC
The Trojans fell 66-64 to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. The top scorer for USC was guard Jonah Mathews (22 points). He scored 17 in the first half. Arizona State hit the decisive basket with 19 seconds left. The Trojans committed 24 turnovers, 16 in the second half.
What you need to know about Washington
Washington lost to the Washington State Cougars on the road by a decisive 79-67 margin in its last outing on Saturday to extend its losing streak to six games. Washington did have double-digit scores from four players: Nahziah Carter (18), Jaden McDaniels (16), Marcus Tsohonis (13), and Isaiah Stewart (11). The Huskies were out-rebounded 44-33. A late 8-0 spurt from Washington State sealed the defeat for Washington.
USC took a serious blow against Washington the last time the two teams met on January 5, falling 72-40.
How to make Southern California vs. Washington picks
The model has simulated USC vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Washington vs. USC? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the USC vs. Washington spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
