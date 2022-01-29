Who's Playing

Utah @ Washington

Current Records: Utah 8-13; Washington 10-8

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Utah Utes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Washington proved too difficult a challenge. Washington sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-58 win. Guard Terrell Brown Jr. took over for Washington, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total). Brown Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Utah ended up a good deal behind the Washington State Cougars when they played on Wednesday, losing 71-54.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The Huskies are now 10-8 while the Utes sit at 8-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Washington enters the game with 17.4 takeaways on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Utah is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington.

Jan 06, 2022 - Washington 74 vs. Utah 68

Mar 10, 2021 - Utah 98 vs. Washington 95

Jan 24, 2021 - Washington 83 vs. Utah 79

Dec 03, 2020 - Utah 76 vs. Washington 62

Jan 23, 2020 - Utah 67 vs. Washington 66

Feb 20, 2019 - Washington 62 vs. Utah 45

Jan 10, 2019 - Washington 69 vs. Utah 53

Feb 15, 2018 - Utah 70 vs. Washington 58

Jan 18, 2018 - Utah 70 vs. Washington 62

Feb 11, 2017 - Utah 85 vs. Washington 61

Jan 21, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Washington 72

Feb 10, 2016 - Utah 90 vs. Washington 82

Jan 24, 2016 - Utah 80 vs. Washington 75

Injury Report for Washington

Samuel Ariyibi: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for Utah