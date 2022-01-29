Who's Playing
Utah @ Washington
Current Records: Utah 8-13; Washington 10-8
What to Know
The Washington Huskies and the Utah Utes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Washington proved too difficult a challenge. Washington sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-58 win. Guard Terrell Brown Jr. took over for Washington, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total). Brown Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Utah ended up a good deal behind the Washington State Cougars when they played on Wednesday, losing 71-54.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
The Huskies are now 10-8 while the Utes sit at 8-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Washington enters the game with 17.4 takeaways on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Utah is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -115
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington.
Injury Report for Washington
- Samuel Ariyibi: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
Injury Report for Utah
- Dusan Mahorcic: Out (Suspension)
- Bostyn Holt: Out for the Season (Knee)