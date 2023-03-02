Who's Playing

Washington State @ Washington

Current Records: Washington State 15-15; Washington 16-14

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head to Alaska Airlines Arena at 11 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Washington Huskies. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where the Cougars won 56-51, we could be in for a big score.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Washington State beat the California Golden Bears 63-57 on Saturday. Washington State's forward Mouhamed Gueye was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Gueye has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington lost to the Stanford Cardinal on the road by a decisive 81-69 margin. One thing holding the Huskies back was the mediocre play of guard Keyon Menifield, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington State is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Washington State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Washington State is now 15-15 while Washington sits at 16-14. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cougars are stumbling into the contest with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 26th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.98

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Washington State.