Washington vs. Washington State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven model

The Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars will square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State is 13-10 overall and 11-3 at home, while the Huskies are 12-11 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Huskies have lost five consecutive games and seven of their last eight, while the Cougars have lost three of their past four games.

The Huskies are favored by three in the latest Washington State vs. Washington odds, while the over-under is 137.5. Before entering any Washington vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington State vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. Washington:

Washington State vs. Washington spread: Washington State +3

Washington State vs. Washington over-under: 137.5 points

Washington State vs. Washington money line: Washington State 130, Washington -153

What you need to know about Washington State

Washington State was easily dispatched by the Arizona Wildcats in their last game, 66-49. One thing holding the Cougars back was the mediocre play of forward CJ Elleby; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Isaac Bonton led Washington State with 15 points. As a result, the Cougars' last four losses have all been by double-figures.

What you need to know about Washington

Washington fell 87-83 to the Arizona State Sun Devils last week. Hameir Wright had 14 points along with five steals and three blocks. Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 19 points. Eight of the Huskies' last nine losses have come by four points or fewer, but the 87 points allowed by Washington against ASU were a season-high. The Huskies have lost six of seven games when allowing 75 or more points.

How to make Washington vs. Washington State picks

The model has simulated Washington State vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Washington vs. Washington State spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.