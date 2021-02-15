The Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are 12-9 overall and 9-4 at home, while Washington is 3-16 overall and 0-7 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 meetings, with each team winning five times.

Washington State vs. Washington spread: Washington State -7.5

Washington State vs. Washington over-under: 143 points

What you need to know about Washington State

The contest between Washington State and the Southern California Trojans this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Washington State falling 76-65. Guard Noah Williams just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-13 shooting. For the season, Williams is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The Cougars are led by Isaac Bonton, who's averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. In Washington State's 77-62 victory over Washington in January, Bonton finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Cougars, however, have struggled on their home court, winning just one of their last five games at home.

What you need to know about Washington

Meanwhile, Washington was close but no cigar this past Saturday as the Huskies fell 64-61 to the UCLA Bruins. The losing side was boosted by guard Marcus Tsohonis, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points. Tsohonis is knocking down 44.9 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.

Despite losing each of their last five games, the Huskies will enter Monday's rivalry confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Washington is 8-4 in its last 12 games on the road against Washington State.

