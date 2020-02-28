Washington vs. Washington State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb 28 predictions from proven model

The Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are 13-15 overall and 10-6 at home, while Washington State is 14-14 overall and 1-7 on the road. The Huskies are favored by 10 points in the latest Washington vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Washington State vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington vs. Washington State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Washington State spread: Washington -10

Washington vs. Washington State over-under: 138 points

Washington vs. Washington State money line: Washington -554, Washington State 409

What you need to know about Washington

Washington was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past the California Golden Bears 87-52 at home. That 35-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Washington yet this year. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nahziah Carter (16), forward Isaiah Stewart (15), forward Jaden McDaniels (12), and guard Marcus Tsohonis (11).

The Huskies easily covered the nine-point spread in that matchup, but have struggled against the number most of the season, going just 10-18 ATS.

What you need to know about Washington State

Washington State fell 75-57 to the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by forward CJ Elleby, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

Washington State has lost four straight in a row and has also struggled against the spread with an 11-17 ATS mark overall and a 2-9 ATS record on the road.

How to make Washington vs. Washington State picks

The model has simulated Washington vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.