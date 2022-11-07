Who's Playing

Weber State @ Washington

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Weber State Wildcats will face off at 11 p.m. ET November 7th at Alaska Airlines Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Washington was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-16. Weber State is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 21-12.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies could only manage to knock down 41.30% of their shots, making them 34th worst (bottom 90%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. Weber State's offense has more to brag about, as they they were 26th best (top 7%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.50%. We'll see if their 6.20% advantage translates to the new season.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.