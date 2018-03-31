Watch 2018 Final Four: Live updates from San Antonio, TV channel, streaming, lines, odds, picks
Follow all the action from San Antonio for the 2018 Final Four
SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 Final Four is finally here. It's Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan at 6:09 p.m. ET followed by Kansas vs. Villanova in one of the best days of the sports calendar. We'll have all the updates from our team, including our reporters at the Alamodome.
The first game is the Ramblers vs. the Wolverines. No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago is the sentimental favorite thanks to its 98-year-old chaplain Sister Jean, who has been the best feel-good story of March Madness. The No. 3 seeded Wolverines, making their first Final Four appearance since 2013, will be a tough challenge.
In the second game, the Wildcats face the Jayhawks in a battle of traditional powers and No. 1 seeds. Villanova is making its second Final Four appearance in the last three years and is led by AP Player of the Year Jalen Brunson. Kansas is returning to the city and arena where it won its last NCAA title in 2008.
Viewing Information
- Game 1 tip (Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan): 6:09 p.m. ET
- Game 2 tip (Villanova vs. Kansas): 8:49 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
