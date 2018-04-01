Watch 2018 Final Four: Live updates, TV channel, streaming, lines, odds, picks
Follow all the action from San Antonio for the 2018 Final Four
SAN ANTONIO - Michigan did it. The Wolverines defeated Loyola-Chicago 69-57 and are on the to NCAA title game. They'll play the winner of Villanova and Kansas in what should be a great championship game on Monday. But before that, it's the Wildcats and the Jayhawks.
We'll have all the updates from our team, including our reporters at the Alamodome.
The Wildcats will face the Jayhawks in a battle of traditional powers and No. 1 seeds. Villanova is making its second Final Four appearance in the last three years and is led by AP Player of the Year Jalen Brunson. Kansas is returning to the city and arena where it won its last NCAA title in 2008.
Viewing Information
- Game 2 tip (Villanova vs. Kansas): 8:49 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
