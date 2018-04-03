WATCH: 2018 'One Shining Moment' full video tribute to Villanova, March Madness

The ball is tipped, and there you are. Looking for the video that shows all March's stars.

Yes, you know what that means. The NCAA Tournament is over, and a champion has been crowned. Villanova looked dominant against Kansas and Michigan over the course of the Final Four weekend en route to its second championship in three years with a 79-62 win over Michigan. It was in line with the team's performance all tournament, after winning by an average of nearly 18 points per game. However, 2018 saw a tournament that was dominated by chaos outside of the Wildcats.

Watch above for the full, classic "One Shining Moment" video from the 2018 NCAA Tournament, as aired on TBS after the title game.

From Loyola-Chicago's improbable Final Four run to UMBC's stunning upset of Virginia, there was a lot to celebrate over the course of March Madness this year for those that root for chaos. The first two weekends were so packed with upsets that upsets started to be expected. The left side of the bracket was thrust into chaos, with Loyola-Chicago making it out of a region that had the likes of Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

Michigan, meanwhile, survived a tough region of its own, with Jordan Poole's miracle shot to beat Houston being the highlight of the first weekend.

In the end, however, 67 teams had to fall. And, as is tradition, we saw the heartbreak contrasted with the jubilation of a Villanova team that looked unbeatable. Donte DiVincenzo sent Michigan home with another "almost" after Villanova shot Kansas out of San Antonio on Saturday. It didn't leave any question as to whether it was the best team in the country this year, and it cemented its "One Shining Moment" as national champs once again.