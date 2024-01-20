Who's Playing
UT Arlington Mavericks @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats
Current Records: UT Arlington 9-9, Abilene Chr. 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
UT Arlington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Chr. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UT Arlington, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 12 more threes than your opponent, a fact UT Arlington proved on Thursday. They took down the Vaqueros 91-73.
Meanwhile, Abilene Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 79-71 to the Texans.
The Mavericks' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, Abilene Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.
UT Arlington strolled past Abilene Chr. in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a score of 86-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Arlington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Abilene Chr. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UT Arlington.
- Nov 29, 2023 - UT Arlington 86 vs. Abilene Chr. 71
- Jan 21, 2023 - Abilene Chr. 84 vs. UT Arlington 68
- Nov 16, 2021 - Abilene Chr. 80 vs. UT Arlington 71