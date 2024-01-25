Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Utah Tech 7-11, Abilene Chr. 7-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Utah Tech is 0-3 against Abilene Chr. since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Utah Tech is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Trailblazers came up short against the Wolverines and fell 84-71.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr.'s three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 78-67. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% better than the opposition, as Abilene Chr.'s was.

The Trailblazers have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-11.

Utah Tech came up short against Abilene Chr. when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 81-76. Can Utah Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won all of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last 2 years.