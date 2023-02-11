Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Sam Houston 17-6; Abilene Christian 13-11

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats won both of their matches against the Abilene Christian Wildcats last season (65-63 and 75-71) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bearkats and Abilene Christian will face off in a WAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian should still be riding high after a victory, while Sam Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.

The point spread favored Sam Houston on Saturday, but luck did not. The contest between Sam Houston and the UT Arlington Mavericks was not particularly close, with Sam Houston falling 70-58.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday, taking their game 87-71.

The Bearkats are now 17-6 while Abilene Christian sits at 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston enters the matchup with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Abilene Christian is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sam Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Abilene Christian.