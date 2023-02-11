Who's Playing
Sam Houston @ Abilene Christian
Current Records: Sam Houston 17-6; Abilene Christian 13-11
What to Know
The Sam Houston Bearkats won both of their matches against the Abilene Christian Wildcats last season (65-63 and 75-71) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bearkats and Abilene Christian will face off in a WAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian should still be riding high after a victory, while Sam Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.
The point spread favored Sam Houston on Saturday, but luck did not. The contest between Sam Houston and the UT Arlington Mavericks was not particularly close, with Sam Houston falling 70-58.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday, taking their game 87-71.
The Bearkats are now 17-6 while Abilene Christian sits at 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston enters the matchup with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Abilene Christian is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas
Series History
Sam Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Abilene Christian.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Sam Houston 75 vs. Abilene Christian 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - Sam Houston 65 vs. Abilene Christian 63
- Feb 24, 2021 - Abilene Christian 86 vs. Sam Houston 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Sam Houston 64 vs. Abilene Christian 57
- Feb 26, 2020 - Abilene Christian 85 vs. Sam Houston 69
- Jan 22, 2020 - Sam Houston 82 vs. Abilene Christian 76
- Feb 09, 2019 - Sam Houston 90 vs. Abilene Christian 85
- Jan 05, 2019 - Sam Houston 71 vs. Abilene Christian 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Sam Houston 84 vs. Abilene Christian 77
- Dec 30, 2017 - Abilene Christian 75 vs. Sam Houston 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Abilene Christian 84 vs. Sam Houston 81
- Feb 04, 2017 - Abilene Christian 71 vs. Sam Houston 64
- Feb 15, 2016 - Sam Houston 84 vs. Abilene Christian 71
- Jan 25, 2016 - Sam Houston 72 vs. Abilene Christian 51