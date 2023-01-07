Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Southern Utah 10-6; Abilene Christian 9-6

What to Know

A WAC battle is on tap between the Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Southern Utah as they fell 68-65 to the Texans on Thursday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Thunderbirds had been the slight favorite coming in.

Abilene Christian's victory lifted them to 9-6 while Southern Utah's loss dropped them down to 10-6. We'll see if Abilene Christian can repeat their recent success or if Southern Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.