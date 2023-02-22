Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 17-10; Abilene Christian 13-13

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Stephen F. Austin and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Lumberjacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the UT Arlington Mavericks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Stephen F. Austin was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian came up short against the Grand Canyon Antelopes last week, falling 94-84.

Stephen F. Austin is now 17-10 while Abilene Christian sits at 13-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks are worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Stephen F. Austin, the Wildcats enter the contest with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won nine out of their last 14 games against Abilene Christian.