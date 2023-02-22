Who's Playing
Stephen F. Austin @ Abilene Christian
Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 17-10; Abilene Christian 13-13
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Stephen F. Austin and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Lumberjacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the UT Arlington Mavericks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Stephen F. Austin was far and away the favorite.
Meanwhile, Abilene Christian came up short against the Grand Canyon Antelopes last week, falling 94-84.
Stephen F. Austin is now 17-10 while Abilene Christian sits at 13-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks are worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Stephen F. Austin, the Wildcats enter the contest with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stephen F. Austin have won nine out of their last 14 games against Abilene Christian.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 75 vs. Abilene Christian 68
- Mar 10, 2022 - Abilene Christian 76 vs. Stephen F. Austin 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 73 vs. Abilene Christian 71
- Jan 06, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Abilene Christian 58
- Mar 03, 2021 - Abilene Christian 63 vs. Stephen F. Austin 61
- Jan 27, 2021 - Abilene Christian 82 vs. Stephen F. Austin 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 77 vs. Abilene Christian 72
- Jan 29, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 71 vs. Abilene Christian 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Abilene Christian 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Stephen F. Austin 61 vs. Abilene Christian 60
- Feb 28, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Abilene Christian 56
- Jan 17, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Abilene Christian 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Abilene Christian 69 vs. Stephen F. Austin 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 97 vs. Abilene Christian 62