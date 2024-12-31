Who's Playing
SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Abilene Christian Wildcats
Current Records: SF Austin 6-6, Abilene Christian 8-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Wildcats' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Lumberjacks have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.
The experts figured Abilene Christian would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Texas A&M, and, well: they nailed that call. Abilene Christian took a serious blow against Texas A&M on Saturday, falling 92-54. The match marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Meanwhile, SF Austin came into Friday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They simply couldn't be stopped last Friday as they easily beat Texas Wesleyan 82-56. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Lumberjacks have posted since November 4th.
SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.
Abilene Christian's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for SF Austin, the win got them back to even at 6-6.
Abilene Christian couldn't quite finish off SF Austin when the teams last played back in March and fell 60-57. Will Abilene Christian have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Christian.
- Mar 13, 2024 - SF Austin 60 vs. Abilene Christian 57
- Feb 17, 2024 - Abilene Christian 63 vs. SF Austin 62
- Dec 02, 2023 - SF Austin 79 vs. Abilene Christian 74
- Feb 22, 2023 - SF Austin 91 vs. Abilene Christian 89
- Dec 29, 2022 - SF Austin 75 vs. Abilene Christian 68
- Mar 10, 2022 - Abilene Christian 76 vs. SF Austin 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - SF Austin 73 vs. Abilene Christian 71
- Jan 06, 2022 - SF Austin 64 vs. Abilene Christian 58
- Mar 03, 2021 - Abilene Christian 63 vs. SF Austin 61
- Jan 27, 2021 - Abilene Christian 82 vs. SF Austin 62