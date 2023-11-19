Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 2-3, Air Force 3-2

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Air Force Falcons will be playing at home against the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Clune Arena. Air Force might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Air Force ultimately got the result they hoped for. They walked away with a 80-71 victory over the Tribe. The win made it back-to-back wins for Air Force.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Air Force to victory, but perhaps none more so than Beau Becker, who scored 31 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was Ethan Taylor, who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Mavericks had to settle for a 72-70 loss against the Lions on Friday.

The Falcons now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Mavericks, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Looking ahead, Air Force is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Air Force have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Air Force is a big 8.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

