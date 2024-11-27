Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-4, Air Force 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will face off against the Air Force Falcons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Clune Arena. The Hornets are limping into the match on a four-game losing streak.

On Sunday, Sacramento State came up short against California and fell 83-77.

Despite their loss, Sacramento State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jacob Holt, who had 25 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Holt a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (40%). EJ Neal was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Air Force). They simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat Mercyhurst 82-48. The win was some much needed relief for the Falcons as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Air Force was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercyhurst only posted nine.

Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Air Force, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Sacramento State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.