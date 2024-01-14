Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for San Jose State after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Air Force 46-33.

If San Jose State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-9 in no time. On the other hand, Air Force will have to make due with a 7-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: San Jose State 7-9, Air Force 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

San Jose State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Jose State Spartans and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clune Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between San Jose State and San Diego State on Tuesday hardly resembled the 64-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Spartans fell just short of the Aztecs by a score of 81-78. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for San Jose State in their matchups with San Diego State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Despite their loss, San Jose State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 21 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Myron Amey Jr., who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 67-54 to the Wolf Pack. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Air Force has scored all season.

Beau Becker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Spartans have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for the Falcons, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Air Force is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

San Jose State came out on top in a nail-biter against Air Force in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, sneaking past 63-61. Does San Jose State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Air Force turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Air Force is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Air Force and San Jose State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.