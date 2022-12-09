Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Air Force

Current Records: Arkansas State 5-4; Air Force 6-4

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves' road trip will continue as they head to Clune Arena at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Air Force Falcons. The Red Wolves will be hoping to build upon the 68-46 win they picked up against Air Force when they previously played in December of last year.

Arkansas State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-67 to the Cent. Arkansas Bears.

Meanwhile, everything went the Falcons' way against the South Dakota Coyotes on Tuesday as they made off with a 79-58 victory. Among those leading the charge for Air Force was guard Jake Heidbreder, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Arkansas State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Air Force's win lifted them to 6-4 while Arkansas State's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Air Force can repeat their recent success or if the Red Wolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Falcons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.