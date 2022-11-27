Who's Playing

Montana @ Air Force

Current Records: Montana 3-3; Air Force 3-3

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will take on the Montana Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Clune Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Falcons can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 64-51 this past Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Air Force was guard Camden Vander Zwaag, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and three blocks.

As for Montana, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Montana State-Northern Lights last week. Montana had enough points to win and then some against Montana State-Northern, taking their contest 63-51.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Air Force is expected to win a tight contest. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4 ATS, to cover the spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average. The Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.