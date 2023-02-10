Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Air Force

Current Records: New Mexico 19-5; Air Force 12-13

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the New Mexico Lobos since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Air Force and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Falcons received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-53 to the Colorado State Rams. Guard Jake Heidbreder (13 points) and forward Beau Becker (13 points) were the top scorers for Air Force.

New Mexico lost a heartbreaker to the Nevada Wolf Pack when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. New Mexico lost 77-76 to Nevada on a last-minute half-court bomb from the Wolf Pack's guard Kenan Blackshear as the clock expired. A silver lining for the Lobos was the play of forward Morris Udeze, who had 18 points along with nine boards.

The Falcons are expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Air Force against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Air Force at 12-13 and New Mexico at 19-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Air Force is 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.4 on average. The Lobos' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.10

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

New Mexico have won nine out of their last 13 games against Air Force.