Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Air Force

Current Records: Wyoming 5-12; Air Force 11-7

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Falcons and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Air Force should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wyoming will be looking to right the ship.

Air Force sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 51-48 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Ethan Taylor (15 points) and guard Marcell McCreary (13 points) were the top scorers for Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys lost to the Boise State Broncos at home by a decisive 85-68 margin. Guard Noah Reynolds had a rough night: he played for 32 minutes with 5-for-18 shooting and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Falcons are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Air Force came up short against Wyoming when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 75-67. Maybe Air Force will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.24

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wyoming have won eight out of their last 14 games against Air Force.