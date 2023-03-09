Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Akron
Regular Season Records: Buffalo 15-16; Akron 21-10
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Akron Zips and are hoping to record their first victory since March 12 of 2021. The Bulls and Akron are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. Buffalo should still be riding high after a win, while Akron will be looking to right the ship.
Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory. The top scorer for Buffalo was forward Isaiah Adams (16 points).
Meanwhile, the Zips were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 89-84 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. Guard Xavier Castaneda had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 2-for-13, 13-point finish.
Akron's loss took them down to 21-10 while Buffalo's win pulled them up to 15-16. If the Bulls want to win on Thursday, they will need to focus on stopping Akron's forward Enrique Freeman, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards, and forward Sammy Hunter, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Akron and Buffalo both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
