Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Akron
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-12; Akron 13-6
What to Know
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks haven't won a game against the Akron Zips since Jan. 19 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Miami (Ohio) and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips should still be riding high after a win, while the RedHawks will be looking to get back in the win column.
Miami (Ohio) came up short against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, falling 83-73.
Meanwhile, Akron was able to grind out a solid victory over the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday, winning 63-55.
Miami (Ohio) is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
The RedHawks are now 7-12 while the Zips sit at 13-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Akron's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 26th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
Odds
The Zips are a big 14-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Akron have won nine out of their last 14 games against Miami (Ohio).
