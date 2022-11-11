Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Akron

Current Records: Mississippi State 1-0; Akron 1-0

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

MSU didn't have too much trouble with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at home on Monday as they won 63-44. Mississippi State's Tolu Smith was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Akron escaped with a win on Monday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80.

The wins brought the Bulldogs up to 1-0 and Akron to 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: MSU ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 66.2 on average. Less enviably, Akron has allowed their opponents to shoot 52.50% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.