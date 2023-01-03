Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Akron

Current Records: Northern Illinois 4-9; Akron 8-5

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Akron Zips are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Akron winning the first 70-64 on the road and the Huskies taking the second 66-63.

NIU was expected to lose against the Indiana State Sycamores two weeks ago, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. NIU came out on top against Indiana State by a score of 67-57. Guard Keshawn Williams took over for NIU, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Zips ended the year with a bang, routing the Concord Mountain Lions 84-58 this past Friday.

The Huskies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with NIU, who are 6-5 against the spread.

Their wins bumped NIU to 4-9 and Akron to 8-5. Two weeks ago NIU relied heavily on Williams, who had 32 points in addition to nine boards. It will be up to Akron's defense to limit his damage Tuesday.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Zips are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron have won seven out of their last 11 games against Northern Illinois.