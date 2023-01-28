Who's Playing

Ohio @ Akron

Current Records: Ohio 11-9; Akron 14-6

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Ohio and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 69-63 on the road and Akron taking the second 91-83.

Ohio didn't have too much trouble with the Western Michigan Broncos at home on Tuesday as they won 88-76. Ohio got double-digit scores from four players: forward Dwight Wilson III (31), guard AJ Brown (16), forward AJ Clayton (13), and guard Jaylin Hunter (12).

Meanwhile, Akron didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win. Guard Xavier Castaneda took over for the Zips, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 44% of their total).

The Bobcats are expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Ohio to 11-9 and Akron to 14-6. In their victory, Ohio relied heavily on Dwight Wilson III, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. Akron will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Zips are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Zips, as the game opened with the Zips as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Akron have won nine out of their last 14 games against Ohio.