Who's Playing

Toledo @ Akron

Current Records: Toledo 17-6; Akron 17-6

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Akron and the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Akron wrapped it up with a 67-55 victory at home. Akron's forward Enrique Freeman did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Toledo was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday and carried off an 84-59 win.

The wins brought Akron up to 17-6 and the Rockets to 17-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Zips enter the game with only 62.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Toledo is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won seven out of their last ten games against Akron.