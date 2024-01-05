Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-3, Akron 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Bowling Green has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bowling Green Falcons and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Bowling Green ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Eagles and snuck past 92-90. With that victory, Bowling Green brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% better than the opposition, a fact Akron proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Huskies as the Zips made off with a 73-51 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-16.

The Falcons' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Zips, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bowling Green is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Bowling Green's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Akron over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Akron is a big 9.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.