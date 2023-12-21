Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-8, Akron 7-3

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Akron Zips will be home for the holidays to greet the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The timing is sure in Akron's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Gardner-Webb has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Akron proved on Sunday. They blew past the Harriers, posting a 88-45 victory at home. With Akron ahead 48-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 69-66 loss against the Mocs on Tuesday.

The Zips' win bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Akron just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've only made 41.1% of their shots per game this season. Given Akron's sizeable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.