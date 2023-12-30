Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Akron Zips

Current Records: St. Bona. 8-3, Akron 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Akron has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Akron Zips and the St. Bona. Bonnies will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Akron has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Akron ultimately got the result they hoped for last Thursday. They secured a 94-90 W over the Bulldogs. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

St. Bona. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 26 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped last Friday as they easily beat the Bearcats 90-64 at home. With that victory, St. Bona. brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Moses Flowers, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Charles Pride was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six rebounds.

The Zips' victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.1 points per game. As for the Bonnies, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Akron and St. Bona. are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Akron hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Akron is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

St. Bona. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Akron and St. Bona. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.