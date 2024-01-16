Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-9, Akron 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Western Michigan in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Broncos sidestepped the Bobcats for a 81-79 win.

Meanwhile, Akron waltzed into their matchup Friday with three straight wins but they left with four. They enjoyed a cozy 76-59 victory over the Bulls.

Akron's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Greg Tribble, who scored 18 points, and Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. Freeman is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last six games he's played. Sammy Hunter was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Broncos' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 101.0 points per game. As for the Zips, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Michigan and Akron pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Western Michigan might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Akron is a big 12.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.