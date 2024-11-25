Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: IUI 2-5, Alabama A&M 4-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off against the IUI Jaguars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.3 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-70 victory over the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, IUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of SC State. The Jaguars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Alabama A&M now has a winning record of 4-3. As for IUI, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like IUI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.