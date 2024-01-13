Who's Playing
Jackson State Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Current Records: Jackson State 6-9, Alabama A&M 3-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Alabama A&M Events Center. Jackson State will be strutting in after a win while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Thursday, the Tigers earned a 73-63 win over the Hornets. That looming 73-63 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Jackson State yet this season.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 74-71 defeat against the Braves on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Alabama A&M in their matchups with Alcorn State: they've now lost five in a row.
The Tigers' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-9. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 3-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.
Jackson State was able to grind out a solid win over Alabama A&M in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 72-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Jackson State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Jackson State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 10, 2022 - Alabama A&M 60 vs. Jackson State 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Jackson State 50 vs. Alabama A&M 35
- Mar 07, 2020 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 07, 2019 - Jackson State 66 vs. Alabama A&M 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Mar 03, 2018 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 59
- Jan 03, 2018 - Jackson State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Jackson State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 64