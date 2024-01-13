Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Jackson State 6-9, Alabama A&M 3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Alabama A&M Events Center. Jackson State will be strutting in after a win while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, the Tigers earned a 73-63 win over the Hornets. That looming 73-63 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Jackson State yet this season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 74-71 defeat against the Braves on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Alabama A&M in their matchups with Alcorn State: they've now lost five in a row.

The Tigers' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-9. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 3-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Jackson State was able to grind out a solid win over Alabama A&M in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 72-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Jackson State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.