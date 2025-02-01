Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Georgia 15-6, Alabama 18-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Georgia finally turned things around against S. Carolina on Tuesday. They walked away with a 71-60 victory over the Gamecocks.

Georgia's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Asa Newell, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Newell had some trouble finding his footing against Florida on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Dakota Leffew, who scored 14 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, Alabama waltzed into their contest on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They managed an 88-84 victory over the Bulldogs. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chris Youngblood, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Sears, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Georgia's win bumped their record up to 15-6. As for Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia came up short against Alabama when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 85-76. Can Georgia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.