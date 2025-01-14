Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Ole Miss 14-2, Alabama 14-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama is 9-1 against Ole Miss since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Crimson Tide come in on eight and the Rebels on three.

Alabama is headed into Tuesday's matchup after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Texas A&M. Alabama came out on top against Texas A&M by a score of 94-88 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Among those leading the charge was Mark Sears, who posted 27 points. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Youngblood, who scored 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss earned a 77-65 victory over LSU on Saturday.

Ole Miss' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Malik Dia, who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Jaemyn Brakefield, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Alabama has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-2 record this season. As for Ole Miss, their win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Alabama has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Alabama strolled past Ole Miss in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 103-88. Does Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ole Miss turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.