Halftime Report

A win for Alabama would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UNC-Ash. 50-29.

If Alabama keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, UNC-Ash. will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 0-0, Alabama 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.19

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Coleman Coliseum.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams were some of highest scoring teams last year. Alabama kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 90.8 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they averaged 80.

Looking back to last season, Alabama had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 21-10 record. Similarly, UNC-Ash. assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.

Going forward, Alabama is probably looking forward to this one considering their 25.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an 18-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Alabama is a big 25.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Crimson Tide as a 22.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.