Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 10-14, Alabama State 11-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Golden Lions couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 76-63. Arkansas Pine Bluff has struggled against the Tigers recently, as their match on Monday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Hornets also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Jaguars by a score of 73-62. Alabama State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Golden Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 10-14. As for the Hornets, they dropped their record down to 11-13 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Alabama State, though, as they've only made 28.9% of their threes this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in January, falling 83-72. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama State and Arkansas Pine Bluff both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.