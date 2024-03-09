Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Grambling 17-13, Alabama State 12-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama State is 2-8 against Grambling since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State is staggering into the contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Grambling will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Alabama State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. Alabama State has struggled against Southern U. recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Tigers slipped by the Bulldogs 74-73 on Thursday.

Tra'Michael Moton was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 17 points along with six steals. He didn't help Grambling's cause all that much against Florida back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this match.

The Hornets have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-18 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win was their seventh straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came up short against Grambling in their previous matchup back in February, falling 74-68. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.