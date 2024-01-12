Halftime Report

Jackson State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama State 38-24.

If Jackson State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-9 in no time. On the other hand, Alabama State will have to make due with a 7-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Jackson State 5-9, Alabama State 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 11th at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Jackson State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 88-80 win over the Braves.

Meanwhile, Alabama State entered their tilt with Arkansas Pine Bluff with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hornets came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 83-72 on Monday. The score was all tied up 37-37 at the break, but Alabama State was the better team in the second half.

The Tigers' win was their third straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-9. As for the Hornets, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.

Looking forward to Thursday, Jackson State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Jackson State came out on top in a nail-biter against Alabama State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, sneaking past 61-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Jackson State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.