Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Southern U. 17-12, Alabama State 12-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

What to Know

After three games on the road, Alabama State is heading back home. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

The point spread may have favored Alabama State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 58-53 to the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Alabama State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Southern U. came into Monday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 58-44 win over the Rattlers on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Southern U. did.

The Hornets' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Jaguars, their win bumped their record up to 17-12.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern U., though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Southern U. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came up short against Southern U. when the teams last played back in February, falling 73-62. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Southern U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.